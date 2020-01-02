Patricia Ann McClure
ELIZABETH CITY - Patricia Ann McClure, age 87, of Elizabeth City, NC died Monday, December 30, 2019 at Waterbrooke of Elizabeth City. Born in Franklin County, NY on May 19, 1932 to the late Mary Campbell, she was the widow of Robert Frederick McClure, Sr. She worked as a Registered Nurse prior to her retirement and was a member of South Mills Church of Christ.
She is survived by two daughters, Pamela Jean Keen and Kathleen York; a son, James McClure, Jr.; and a brother, Richard Betters.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at South Mills Church of Christ, 100 Culpepper Road, South Mills, NC officiated by Minister Ron Stuart. Burial will be in Biloxi Mississippi National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to South Mills Church of Christ, P.O. Box 363, South Mills, NC 27976-0363. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the McClure family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 2, 2020