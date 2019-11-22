Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Lonnie Jordan. View Sign Service Information Miller & Van Essendelft - Hertford 1125 Harvey Point Road Hertford , NC 27944 (252)-426-9993 Send Flowers Obituary





ELIZABETH CITY - Paul Lonnie Jordan, 78, of 703 W. Elizabeth Street, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, in his home.



Mr. Jordan was born in Chowan County on October 8, 1941, and was the son of the late Fernanda A. and Annie Clifton Jordan. A retired foreman from the N.C. Department of Transportation after 30 years of employment, he also enjoyed farming and working on lawnmowers. He attended the Brenda Simpson Adult Sunday School Class at Forest Park Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Margie Dail Jordan; a brother, Hubert Jordan; a brother-in-law, Jarvis Copeland; and by sisters-in-law, Shirley and Frances Jordan.



Surviving are his two daughters, Teresa Jordan Brickhouse (John) of Camden, and Paula Jean Jordan of Hertford; six grandchildren, Tammy Barnard (Brad), Johnathan Brickhouse (Alex), Shelton Brickhouse (Harley), Brandon Smithson (Beth), and Stephanie and Travis Smithson; eight great-grandchildren, Samantha, Conner, Terri Michael, Casen, Skylar, Tristyn "T", Jaxon, and Mackenzie; three sisters, Katherine Copeland, Christine Hollowell (Jerry), and Dianne Bass (Jackie); and three brothers, Leslie Jordan, Jacob Jordan (Carol), and James Jordan (Bonnie).



A private graveside service will be held in the Jordan Family Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Saturday from 4 to 5 p.m. in Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and all other times at the residence.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any chapter of the .



