Peggy Ann Buck Spruill
HERTFORD - Peggy Ann Buck Spruill, 73, of 125 Old US Highway 17, Hertford, NC died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. She was born April 1, 1946 in Edenton, NC to the late John Arnold Buck and Minnie Lee Etheridge Heath and was the wife of Franklin Ray Spruill of the residence. She was a homemaker, attended Olivet Lakes Pentecostal Church, was a member of Rebecca Lodge #62, and was active in the Relay for Life.
In addition to her husband she is survived by a daughter, Judy Kay Jones of Elizabeth City, NC; two sons, John Derrick Spruill (Crystal) of Elizabeth City, NC and Matthew Brandon Spruill (Sarah) of Camden, NC; a sister, Mary Sheldon of Hertford, NC; and three grandchildren, Gracie Klender, Kailyn Spruill and Conner Spruill.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Ray Archer officiating. Burial will be in New Hollywood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. and immediately following the service in the funeral home lobby. Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society Relay for Life, 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27843. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Spruill family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 27, 2019