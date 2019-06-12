Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy B. Parks. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton 735 Virginia Road Edenton , NC 27932 (252)-482-9993 Funeral service 11:00 AM Ballard's Bridge Baptist Church 3025 Virginia Road Tyner , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Peggy B. Parks



TYNER - Peggy Bunch Parks, 79, of 224 Cannons Ferry Road, Tyner, NC, died Monday, June 10, 2019, in her home with her husband and daughters by her side.



Mrs. Parks was born in Chowan County on June 16, 1939, and was the daughter of the late Hughes McGuire Bunch, Sr. and Mildred Waff Bunch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Hughes M. Bunch, Jr.



Peggy grew up in Cannons Ferry and attended Chowan High School, and Norfolk Business College after graduation. She married Whit L. Parks of the Gliden community, who was serving in the Navy, and stationed at Norfolk Naval Base. In 1959, they moved to Hampton, VA, where they resided until retirement in 1995, when they returned to Tyner.



In addition to being a wonderful homemaker and raising two daughters, Peggy was a very talented seamstress, and made many articles of clothing and quilts throughout her life. She loved needlework and creating "one of a kind" pieces which she enjoyed giving away to many friends and loved ones through the years. She was also a very talented gardener, whose yard, full of all types of flowers and azaleas, was a sight to behold in the springtime. Her interests included, a love of music, playing the piano, white water rafting in West Virginia, trips to Hawaii and Nashville, attending Navy reunions with Whit, baking, especially at Christmas time, flying adventures with her daughter in early years, and enjoying being Nanny and Great-Nanny to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



A member of Ballard's Bridge Baptist Church in Tyner, she served on various committees in past years, including Grounds and Decorating.



Surviving are her husband of nearly 62 years, Whit L. Parks, and their daughters, Teresa P. Hull and Selena C. Parks, both of Newport News, VA. Also surviving are grandsons, Jason Hull (Kristina), Keith Hull, and Kevin Hull; great-grandchildren, Summer and Brady Hull; a niece, Glenda Hudson; and a host of cousins, aunts, and numerous friends.



Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Ballard's Bridge Baptist Church, 3025 Virginia Road, Tyner, and will be conducted by her pastor, The Reverend Ron Parr. A private burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may join the family in the Family Life Center of the church immediately following the service, or all other times at the residence.



The family wishes to express their appreciation to Amedysis Hospice, and to all the wonderful aides and nurses who provided help during this time of declining health, as well as to her church family for all the support they provided.



Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting



As published in The Daily Advance

