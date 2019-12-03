Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Stokely Tepper. View Sign Service Information Miller & Van Essendelft - Hertford 1125 Harvey Point Road Hertford , NC 27944 (252)-426-9993 Send Flowers Obituary

Peggy Stokely Tepper



HERTFORD - Peggy Stokely Tepper, 85, of 718 Whedbee Drive, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, in her home.



Mrs. Tepper was born in Perquimans County on June 13, 1934, and was the daughter of the late Murden and Celtic White Stokely. A 1953 graduate of Perquimans County High School, it was quoted in her yearbook that she was "the best of sports in every game, in other things she's just the same, Basketball, Glee Club, Letter Club, Bus Drivers' Club, and Projectionist Club, Office Assistant." A retired accountant with the City of Elizabeth City having been employed over 30 years, she was a member of Berea Church of Christ and its Ladies Missionaries, had been active with the Hertford Senior Center, and had volunteered with Meals on Wheels. She was Duke Basketball's #1 fan.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Elizabeth Heath (Bill), Inez Long (Howard), and Louise Swineford (Ralph); five brothers, Jim Stokely (Mattie), Jerry Stokely (Christine), Ike Stokely (Kathleen), and Paul and Oscar Stokely; and by her husbands, James Copeland, Thomas Riddick, and Jim Surviving are her beloved and cherished children, Peggy J. Copeland of Farmville, William Kelly Copeland (Alice), and LuRee Sawyer (Carlyle), all of Hertford, and Lisa Cook (Steve) of Aledo, IL; two step-children, Cynthia Lu Reardon (Patrick) of Byram, NJ, and Charles Harris Tepper of Butler, NJ; a sister, Annie Reed Lewis of Bexley, OH, and a sister-in-law, Edith Stokely of Roanoke Rapids. She was blessed with 14 grandchildren, Caroline Sawyer Patrick (Travis) of Marietta, PA, Kelsey Copeland Booth (Tyler) of Harbinger, Jordan Copeland Garrett (Brett) of Louisburg, Caitlin Sawyer Doyle (Brett) of Wilson, Christopher Eldridge (Krysta) of Millersville, MO, Katie Copeland Johnson (Wes) of Lynchburg, VA, Kyndal Eldridge Fadler (Matthew) of Jackson, MO, James Wyatt Eldridge (Madison Westhoff) of Cape Girardeau, MO, Allison Copeland of Hertford, Justin Cook (Tiffany) of Aledo, IL, Staci Taylor (Ken) of Trussville, AL, Hanna Ann Reardon of Byram, NJ, Patrick Reardon, Jr. of Sayreville, NJ, Jacqueline Reardon of Sandyson, NJ; special friends, Tina Gay of Farmville and Cole "Hot Shot" Turner of Hertford; 10 great-grandchildren, Cole Easton Patrick, Charlie Booth, Lydia and Caiden Doyle, Cade and Parker Garrett, Lola and Hudson Cook, Grayson and Chapel Taylor, and baby Eldridge who is to be born in July; her canine companion, Mitzie; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.



There was nothing she loved more than her family, and nothing more that her family loved more than her.



A memorial service will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in Berea Church of Christ. Friends may join the family in the fellowship hall of the church immediately following the service, and all other times at the residence. A private burial will be in the Stokely Family Cemetery.



Flowers are welcomed, or memorial contributions may be made to the building fund of Berea Church of Christ, 1664 New Hope Road, Hertford, NC 27944.



Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting



"Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate." Proverbs 31:31.



"Butterfly Hover, near our Mother.. Tell her that We dearly love her"



As published in The Daily Advance

