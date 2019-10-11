Peggy Taylor Pierce
HOBBSVILLE - Peggy Taylor Pierce, 73, of 196 Catherine Creek Road, died Thursday, October 10, 2019, in Sentara Obici Hospital, Suffolk, Virginia.
Mrs. Pierce was born in Suffolk on August 21, 1946 and was the daughter of the late Millard Richard Taylor, Sr. and Norene Umphlett Taylor. A retired Dietician with the Gates County Public School System, she was a member of Warwick Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Scott McClenny Pierce; and by her brothers, Nelson and Phillip Taylor.
Surviving are her husband of 54 years, Herman DeWitt Pierce, Jr.; two daughters, Karen Phthisic (Scott) of Tyner, and Rosa Bunch (Eddie) of Edenton; two sisters, Brenda Perry (John Ethwell) of Gatesville, and Nancy Hill (Tommy) of Smithfield, VA; a brother, Richard Taylor (Lillie) of Suffolk; a sister-in-law, Vickie Taylor of Eure; six grandchildren, Joshua Phthisic, Nicholas Bunch (Gabrielle), Rachel Oliver (Ryan), Samuel Phthisic (Lauren), Roslyn Bunch, and Maggie Bunch; and a great-grandchild, Ryland Faye Bunch.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in Warwick Baptist Church and will be conducted by the Rev. H. Kip Vinson. A private burial will follow in the Pierce Family Cemetery near the home. Friends may join the family in the social hall of the church immediately following the service, and all other times at the residence.
Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. As published in The Daily Advance
