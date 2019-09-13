Penelope Ann Williams



ELIZABETH CITY - Penelope Ann Williams, age 53 transitioned from this life on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center, Elizabeth City.



Life Celebration Services will take place on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC with Dr. Michael A. Barclift, officiating. The family is receiving friends at the home of the deceased, 809 Boston Avenue, Elizabeth City, NC. Viewing and Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Saturday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.



She leaves to cherish her precious memories: her mother, Madeline G. Williams of Elizabeth City, NC; three siblings, Valerie Williams (Randy) of Elizabeth City, NC, Nelson A. Williams (Sabrina) of Asheboro, NC and Becky Caraway (Andre) of Elizabeth City, NC; three aunts, Carolyn Williams of Chesapeake, VA, Irene Williams of Elizabeth City, NC and Mary Stokley of Elizabeth City, NC: one uncle, William Henry "Telo" Gregory of Elizabeth City, NC; and a host of other relatives and friends.



Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the Williams family. As published in The Daily Advance

