Quinton Robin Owens
KINSTON - Quinton Robin Owens, age 88, died Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Lenoir Hospital in Kinston, NC. He was born March 12, 1931 to John Etheridge Clyde Owens and Effie Lee Dutcher Owens of Powells Point, NC and was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Clyde Lee Owens.
He resided in Kinston, NC. He had many very special caregivers from the Caswell Developmental Center including Felica Simmons, A'shounte Nicolson, Chaplin Ham and all the Caswell Medical Staff of 103 Johnson Unit and Tonica Lanier Development Coordinator II. Thank you for your loving care given to Quinton throughout many years.
Quinton is survived by many cousins, Maxie Owens Pursell, Dickie and Millicent Owens of Elizabeth City, Eva Owens Taylor of Hertford, Leslie Sanderlin, Jr. of Peoria, Arizona, Becky Owens Latham of Cary, Brenda Needham of Camden and many more. He was an angel passing through our lives.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Hebron United Methodist Church Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Owens family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Daily Advance on Nov. 23, 2019