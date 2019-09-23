Rachel Whidbee Bradshaw
ELIZABETH CITY - Rachel Whidbee Bradshaw, age 92 of Elizabeth City, North Carolina entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Celebration of Life service will take place on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home. Viewing will be held on Wednesday from 4-7:00 pm with the family receiving friends from 5:30-7:00 pm at the funeral home. The family will receive at the home of her son-in-law and daughter, Melvin and Juanita Combs, 207 Hines Avenue, Elizabeth City, NC.
Rachel leaves to cherish her memory: son, George Doxey; daughter, Juanita Combs(Melvin); grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Barclift; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.beachrivers.com. As published in The Daily Advance
