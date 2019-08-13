Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy Lee Merrell. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Viewing 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 View Map Graveside service Following Services West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

ELIZABETH CITY - Randy Lee Merrell, age 66, of Dan and Mary Street, Elizabeth City, NC passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 in Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital in Virginia Beach, VA. He was born in Poplar Branch, NC on February 13, 1953 to the late Roy Edward Merrell, Sr. and Hilda Bryant Merrell



He is survived by his wife, Mary Beth Merrell; a son, Justin Lee Merrell, daughter in law Tesha, and granddaughter Mia Jo of Newport, NC; a brother, Roy Edward Merrell, Jr. and wife Linda of LaGrange, GA; a sister, Sandra Merrell Kaylor and husband Shep of Fayetteville, NC; nephews, Bryan Merrell and wife Jackie, Austin Kaylor and wife Serena, Zeb Kaylor and wife Cari; niece Shannon Merrell Deavers and husband Tracey; and ten great nieces and nephews.



A member of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans, Randy loved his history and his heritage. He participated in reenactments as a member of the color guard. In his life, he loved trapping and hunting, including ducks, geese, squirrel, and deer. He also loved to garden and can vegetables with Mary Beth. He was a career civil service employee of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard, following in his father's footsteps. He served as a financial analyst. He was a loving father and husband, celebrating his 45th wedding anniversary with Mary Beth on the morning of his death.



A viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday night, August 14, 2019 from 6:30 ~ 8:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Pastor Bill Thorn presiding. Graveside service will follow immediately at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the home following the service at 2512 Dan and Mary Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. If you choose, memorial donations may be made to the Newport Fire Department of Carteret County, PO Box 805, Newport, NC 28570. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Merrell family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in The Daily Advance

