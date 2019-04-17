Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Allen Randolph. View Sign





HERTFORD - Ray Allen Randolph, 82, of 135 Fat Man Lane, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, in his home.



Mr. Randolph was born in Norfolk, VA on October 6, 1936, and was the son of the late Paul Adam and Mary Ruth Basnight Randolph. Retired from the Coast Guard after 25 years of service, he had also previously served for four years in the Navy. Following his military career, he enjoyed being a local farmer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Fay Hughes Randolph, and by a son, Paul Allen Randolph.



Surviving are his daughter, Tracy Randolph Perales of Hertford; a son, James R. "Jim" Dailey of Atlanta, GA; a sister, Jean Miller of Jacksonville, FL; six grandchildren, Nicholas, Rayce, and Ayla Perales, and Joshua Randolph, Stephanie Randolph Flageolle, and Christopher Randolph; seven great-grandchildren, and many others who affectionately knew him as "Paw Paw".



Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford. A private burial will follow in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends may join the family Wednesday from 7 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home.



Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com

