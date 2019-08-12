Rayman Anthony Vallas
ELIZABETH CITY - Rayman Anthony Vallas, age 80, of 1812 1/2 North Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC, died Friday, August 9, 2019 at his son's residence, Charles Vallas, 324 Ferry Road, Elizabeth City, NC. He was born in Toledo, OH on December 28, 1938 to the late Christopher Anthony Vallas and Irene Howe Vallas. He was the husband of Gladys Vallas and the late Jessie Yeargin Vallas. Mr. Vallas was a veteran of the United States Air Force, a member of Berea Baptist Church, and a member of the New Lebanon Masonic Lodge 314 AF & AM.
Mr. Vallas is survived by two sons, Chris Vallas and wife Cynthia, and Charles Vallas and wife Christina all of Elizabeth City, NC; a step daughter, Ava Henning of Elizabeth City, NC; four grandchildren, Brittany Stickle (Preston), Rayman Vallas, Julia Vallas and Kaleigh Spivey (Christopher); one great grandchild, Jessie Spivey; three sisters, Kathey Baker of SC, Sharon Georgopoulos of MI, and Carol Sphar of FL; and four brothers, Leonard Vallas of GA, Frank Vallas of OH, Paul Hites of FL and Jay Hites of OH; and stepfather, Francisco Torres of FL. Besides his wife, Mr. Vallas is predeceased by a brother, Jim Vallas.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11:00 am. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Jason Wise officiating. Burial with military honors and Masonic Rites will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and at other times at the residence of the son, Chris Vallas, 1105 Reid Drive, Elizabeth City, NC. Memorial donations may be made to Berea Baptist Church, 2033 North Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Vallas family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 12, 2019