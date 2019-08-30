Raymond A. Winslow, Jr.
HERTFORD - Raymond Alexis Winslow, Jr., 78, of South Edenton Road Street, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
Mr. Winslow was born in Pasquotank County on February 21, 1941, and was the son of the late Raymond Alexis, Sr. and Sara Virginia Linson Winslow. Educated at Perquimans County Schools and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, he was a genealogist, local historian, author, and lecturer, having taught genealogy and local history at College of The Albemarle. An active member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, he had served as organist, choir member, vestryman, clerk, treasurer, lay reader, eucharistic minister, acolyte, liturgist, and bulletin editor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Edward Winslow; and by a nephew, Ryan Winslow.
Surviving are his brother, George Arthur Winslow and wife, Marynell; a sister-in-law, Melody Winslow Williams; a niece, Kristen Winslow Coy; and two nephews, Nicholas and Dallas Winslow.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 3:00 p.m. in Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation in the parish hall following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made either to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, PO Box 125, or to Perquimans County Restoration Association, PO Box 103, both in Hertford, NC 27944.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 30, 2019