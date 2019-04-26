Raymond Smithson
SOUTH MILLS - Raymond Thomas Smithson, age 64, of Stingy Lane, South Mills, NC passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Born on January 15, 1955 to the late Raymond Smithson and Ruth Alden Jacobs Smithson, he worked in highway maintenance for NC DOT.
He is survived by a step-daughter, Bobbi Jo Payne (fiance;e Jimmy Scott); a sister, Bettie Ann Smithson; and one grandchild, Makayla Koch.
A graveside service and burial will be held at the Jacobs Family Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 officiated by the Rev. Marc O'Neal. The family will receive friends at the residence immediately following the service, 106 Stingy Lane, South Mills, NC. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Smithson family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Daily Advance on Apr. 26, 2019