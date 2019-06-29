Rebecca J. Hare
ELIZABETH CITY - Rebecca Alice Jewell Hare, 76 of Elizabeth City, NC died Friday, June 28, 2019 at Brookedale Nursing Home. She was born March 25, 1943 in Elizabeth City, NC to the late George Conway Jewell and Penny Toler Jewell and was the widow of Robert Lee Hare. She was a seamstress at T-Com.
She is survived by a brother George L. Jewell of Great Bridge, VA; three nieces; a nephew; and a very close friend, Linda Raper of Elizabeth City, NC. She was pre-deceased by a sister, Norma Gaye Temple.
A funeral service will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the West Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. and immediately following the service. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Hare family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
