Ressie Wright Barco Ross
SHILOH - Ressie Wright Barco Ross, 97, of 152 Milltown Road, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City.
Born in Camden County on July 27, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Walter Forbes and Matilda Stevens Wright Barco. A homemaker, she was an active member of Shiloh Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Melville Williams; a sister, Elizabeth Otwell; three brothers, Rupert, Grady, and Reynold Barco (Sara); and a niece, Diane Wynne.
Surviving are her daughter, Linda Williams of Shiloh; two grandchildren, Mel Williams and Melinda Lewis (Ron); four great-grandchildren, Amy White (Josh), Olivia McDaries, Michael Lewis (Jennifer), and John Lewis (Kelly); two great-great-granddaughters, Scarlett and Penelope; and three nieces, a nephew, and their families.
Graveside services will be held Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, and will be conducted by the Revs. James Harrington and Billy Royal. Friends may join the family at the residence.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church, PO Box 31, Shiloh, NC 27974.
Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
