Richard Frances Bittner
HERTFORD - Richard Frances Bittner, 86, of 160 Sunset Circle, Hertford, NC, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, in his home.
Mr. Bittner was born in Baltimore, MD on April 2, 1933, and was the son of the late Anton and Agnes Babrick Bittner. A retired merchandise manager from Montgomery Ward, he was a member of Hertford United Methodist Church. He was a Coast Guard veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Bittner, a sister, Marie Harrison, and by four brothers, Stanley, Paul, Ed, and Joe.
Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Patricia Baker "Patty" Bittner; a son, Christopher Bittner of Greensboro; a daughter, Kathy Outman and husband, Joe, of Baltimore; a sister, Agnes Dietz; two brothers, Steve and Anthony Bittner, all of Baltimore; two grandsons, John Allen and wife, Amanda, and Jake Outman; and two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Reed. Also surviving are his four other children, Rick, Kevin, Ed, and Carol, from whom he was estranged, but always loved.
A service to celebrate his life will be held in Hertford United Methodist Church at a later date. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday from 7 to 8 p.m. in Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford. Burial will be in Baltimore National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made either to Hertford U.M.C., 200 Dobbs Street, Hertford, NC 27944, or to a .
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Apr. 29, 2019