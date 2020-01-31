Richard Lorenzo Newby
CHARLOTTE - Dr. Richard Lorenzo Newby, 92, Charlotte, NC entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 28,2020.
Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00am at Bay Branch AME Zion Church, Belvidere, NC. Viewing will begin at 10:00 am.
Richard leaves behind eight children, Richard Jr., Al, Arthur , Francina, Nakeisha, Golar, Evora and Tarhata; six grandchildren, Richard III, Nicole, Arthur II., Aleia, Ayden and Cecil; great grandchild, Scott; brothers, Richard of Charlotte, NC and Curtis (Dorothy) of Elizabeth City, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
As published in The Daily Advance
