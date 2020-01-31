The Daily Advance

Richard Lorenzo Newby

Service Information
Beach Rivers Funeral Home
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC
27909
(252)-338-5065
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Bay Branch AME Zion Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Bay Branch AME Zion Church
Belvidere, NC
Obituary
CHARLOTTE - Dr. Richard Lorenzo Newby, 92, Charlotte, NC entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 28,2020.

Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00am at Bay Branch AME Zion Church, Belvidere, NC. Viewing will begin at 10:00 am.

Richard leaves behind eight children, Richard Jr., Al, Arthur , Francina, Nakeisha, Golar, Evora and Tarhata; six grandchildren, Richard III, Nicole, Arthur II., Aleia, Ayden and Cecil; great grandchild, Scott; brothers, Richard of Charlotte, NC and Curtis (Dorothy) of Elizabeth City, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.beachrivers.com. Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Newby Family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 31, 2020
