Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Alexander Dean. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Graveside service 11:00 AM New Hollywood Cemetery Elizabeth City , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rita Alexander Dean



SHENANDOAH, TX - Rita Alexander Dean, 89, of Shenandoah, TX died on Friday, May 17, 2019 at her residence. She was born in East Lake, NC (Dare County), on May 30, 1930 to the late Nat Creef Alexander and Vernon Judson Alexander and was the widow of William Jefferson Dean, Jr. She was raised in Elizabeth City, NC and a graduate of Elizabeth City High School where she was a cheerleader and Glee Club member.



Mrs. Dean was married on July 8, 1951 for forty-two years to William Jefferson Dean, Jr. of Houston, TX, prior to his death in 1994. They had four children: Robert Michael Dean (neonatal death August 1953), Cynthia Ann Hendry (Jud), William Martin Dean (Nancy), and Mark Patrick Dean (Judy).



In addition to her children, she is survived by four grandchildren: Jon Alexander "Jake" Pownall, Hannah Martin Dean, Hugo Wiley Dean, and Zachary Austin Dean. She was predeceased by her brother, Shelton O. Alexander in October 2017.



Mrs. Dean loved people, gardening, and travel. Her life sent her on many journeys, visiting many cities, states, and countries. The family lived in Panama, where she embraced the culture and enjoyed the experience. She sang in many church choirs during her life, including City Road Methodist Church in Elizabeth City, NC, where she was a longtime member. She was married there, and her children were christened there. Her love of music continued throughout her life. Mrs. Dean expressed her gratitude for her many friends, endearing neighbors, and all the wonderful memories that so many people made for her.



A graveside funeral service will be held at New Hollywood Cemetery, in Elizabeth City, NC on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Sylvia Ball officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to City Road Methodist Church, P.O. Box 535, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.



Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, N.C. is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting



As published in The Daily Advance

Rita Alexander DeanSHENANDOAH, TX - Rita Alexander Dean, 89, of Shenandoah, TX died on Friday, May 17, 2019 at her residence. She was born in East Lake, NC (Dare County), on May 30, 1930 to the late Nat Creef Alexander and Vernon Judson Alexander and was the widow of William Jefferson Dean, Jr. She was raised in Elizabeth City, NC and a graduate of Elizabeth City High School where she was a cheerleader and Glee Club member.Mrs. Dean was married on July 8, 1951 for forty-two years to William Jefferson Dean, Jr. of Houston, TX, prior to his death in 1994. They had four children: Robert Michael Dean (neonatal death August 1953), Cynthia Ann Hendry (Jud), William Martin Dean (Nancy), and Mark Patrick Dean (Judy).In addition to her children, she is survived by four grandchildren: Jon Alexander "Jake" Pownall, Hannah Martin Dean, Hugo Wiley Dean, and Zachary Austin Dean. She was predeceased by her brother, Shelton O. Alexander in October 2017.Mrs. Dean loved people, gardening, and travel. Her life sent her on many journeys, visiting many cities, states, and countries. The family lived in Panama, where she embraced the culture and enjoyed the experience. She sang in many church choirs during her life, including City Road Methodist Church in Elizabeth City, NC, where she was a longtime member. She was married there, and her children were christened there. Her love of music continued throughout her life. Mrs. Dean expressed her gratitude for her many friends, endearing neighbors, and all the wonderful memories that so many people made for her.A graveside funeral service will be held at New Hollywood Cemetery, in Elizabeth City, NC on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Sylvia Ball officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to City Road Methodist Church, P.O. Box 535, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, N.C. is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on May 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close