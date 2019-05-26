Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita B. Stallings. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Homes & Crematory - Gatesville 304 Main Street Gatesville , NC 27938 (252)-357-0090 Send Flowers Obituary

Rita B. Stallings



HOBBSVILLE - Rita Gale Benton Stallings, 69, of 1089 Acorn Hill Road, died on Friday, May 24, 2019, at her home in Kill Devil Hills.



Rita was born in Gates County on May 11, 1950, and was the daughter of the late Lewis Milton and Maggie Powell Benton. A Program Technician with the USDA Farm Service Agency, she worked in the Suffolk, VA office for many years before later retiring from the Hertford, NC office. She was a member of Oak Grove Christian Church in Corapeake.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Roy and Bruce Benton.



Surviving are her husband of 48 years, James Edward "J.E." Stallings, Jr.; two daughters, Holly Stallings King and husband, Mike, and Amber Stallings Balent; two granddaughters, Ashby and Brylie King; and her "fur babies", Tanner and Tucker, all of Kill Devil Hills. Also surviving are three sisters, Nancy, Phyllis, and Barbara.



In accordance with her wishes, no services are planned. However, friends may join the family today (Sunday) from 2 to 4 p.m. at her home in the Sandy Cross community of Hobbsville.



For those friends in the Kill Devil Hills community, the family knows Rita would want you all to enjoy your Memorial Day weekend, and they ask that instead of you driving to Hobbsville, you spend your Sunday with family. A separate time of visitation at Kill Devil Hills will be announced.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Dare County EMS, P.O. Box 1000, Manteo, NC 27954.



Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is handling arrangements



As published in The Daily Advance

