Service Information
Mitchell Funeral Care And Cremations
609 Hull Dr
Elizabeth City, NC
27909
(252)-562-6936
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mitchell Funeral Care And Cremations
609 Hull Dr
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church
Obituary
ELIZABETH CITY - Rita Carroll Williams, 57, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Sentara Virginia Beach Hospital.

Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, June 8, 2019at 12:00 noon at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the West Lawn Memorial Park. Viewing will take place at the funeral home of Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the home of the deceased, 213 Linwood Drive, Elizabeth City, NC.

Rita leaves to cherish her loving and precious memories: loving husband of 33 years, Stafford Williams, Jr, of the home; son, Thaddeus C. Williams of Elizabeth City, NC; one sister, Romell C. Overton (Willie, Jr) of Elizabeth City, NC; and a host of aunts, uncle, nieces, nephew; in-laws, and friends. Expressions of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com.

Final Care and Compassionate Services is being provided to the Williams and all connected families by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on June 7, 2019
