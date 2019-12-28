Rita Davenport Doxey
CURRITUCK, NC - Rita Davenport Doxey, age 81, of 134 Bells Island Road, Currituck, NC died on Friday, December 27, 2019 at her home. Born in Fredericksburg, VA on January 15, 1938 to the late Mark Davenport and Bertie Price Davenport, she was the widow of Marvin Leon Doxey, Sr. She was a cafeteria worker in the Public Schools before her retirement.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan Murden of Currituck, NC and Linda Melson of Kill Devil Hills, NC; two sons, Marvin Doxey, Jr. (Tonya) and Christopher Doxey (Audra) all of Currituck, NC; five grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Barbara Raines, Lucy Jimenez, Darrell Davenport, Mark Davenport, and James Davenport.
A service will be held at a later date.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Doxey family.
