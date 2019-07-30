Rita S. Atstupenas
EDENTON - Rita Rose Sciurca Atstupenas, 81, of 402 Oakridge Drive, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, in her home.
Mrs. Atstupenas was born in Brooklyn, New York on May 7, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Joseph J. and Frances Fumo Sciurca. A homemaker, she had also worked at Little Friends Day Care and was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church.
Surviving are her husband of 57 years, Elliott Anthony Atstupenas; a daughter, JoAnne A. Michaelson and husband, Paul, of Greenville; three sons, Dr. Eliot Anthony Atstupenas and wife, Renee;, of Summerfield, Stephen Joseph Atstupenas of Ahoskie, and Russell Richard Atstupenas of Edenton; her sister, Josephine S. Connelly of Farmingdale, NY; and four grandchildren, P.J., Phillip, and Justin Michaelson, and Duncan Atstupenas.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Anne Catholic Church and will be conducted by The Rev. Carlos Arce. The burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and all other times at the residence.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
