Robert B. Lefler
ELIZABETH CITY - Robert B. Lefler passed away peacefully with his wife Jeanie Umphlett Lefler and Karen White holding his hand, Monday April 22, 2019. He enjoyed celebrating his 78th birthday on April 15, 2019.
A celebration of his life will be held at 12:00, noon Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Monteros Restaurant in Elizabeth City. Please RSVP by Thursday night by text or calling 910-520-2413.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the . We would like to say a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice and Concordia Health and Rehab. As published in The Daily Advance
