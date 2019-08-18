Robert Choate Downes, III
HERTFORD - "Bobby" Downes entered this world on August 23, 1970 and departed on August 12, 2019. Predeceased by his father, Robert Downes, Jr., he is survived by his mother, Sharon Bundy Morrison, and her husband, Theodore Morrison, Jr. of Richmond, VA. Also remaining to mourn his passing are his brother, Matthew Patrick Morrison, and Matthew's fiance;e, Jennifer van Gelder, of Orlando, FL. Other family members include a great aunt, Julia Ann Onley, and many cousins. A special relative, Scott Perry, has been of great assistance and guidance to him.
As a child, Bobby displayed proficiency in mechanics and construction. After attending Menchville High School in Newport News, VA, he took drafting courses at the College of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City, NC. He became a skilled carpenter, which was his primary occupation throughout his life. As a talented mimic, he entertained others with his witty impressions. Bobby enjoyed boating and fishing, living and working on his grandparents' farm, learning about nature, working on his bicycles, and playing with his furry friends Max, Roxie, Faith, Frisco, Black Jack, and Butters.
Bobby will rest beside the person he loved the most, his grandfather, William Woodley Bundy, Sr. in New Hollywood Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC.
If inclined to do so, please make contributions in his memory to your local SPCA.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Downes family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
