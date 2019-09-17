Robert Dudley "Bobby" Mathis, III
SEAGROVE - Robert Dudley "Bobby" Mathis, III, age 58, of Seagrove died Sunday, September 15, 2019.
Mr. Mathis was born April 24, 1961 at Edenton, NC to Robert and Lila Mathis, Jr. He was a member of Lomax Memorial Baptist Church and a heavy equipment operator for D. R. Reynolds Company, Inc. in Star. Bobby was a gentle giant who was a caring and giving person and was always willing to help others. He had a passion for guns and received his Associate Degree in Gunsmithing from Montgomery Community College. He also enjoyed Harley motorcycles.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Dunford Mathis; son, David G. Dunford and wife Megan of Camden, NC; grandchildren, Madison Keffer, Zoe Dunford; sisters, Yvonne Ricks and husband Rusty of Cary, NC, Wanda Mathis of Elizabeth City, NC; brother, Jerry Mathis and wife Nancy of Canton, GA; nieces, Rebecca Mattingly and husband Josh and their son Ben, Lindsey Cole and her children Raleigh and Liberty.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Pugh Funeral Home Chapel, 437 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro with Rev. Hawk Owens and David Dunford officiating. The family will receive friends following the funeral service and other times at his home.
The family would like to thank Danny Reynolds of D. R. Reynolds Company for his friendship and ongoing support during Bobby's illness. Also the staff of Hospice of Randolph County for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Robert Mathis to the Duke Cancer Institute Center for Prostate and Urologic Cancers. Donations may be made online at www.gifts.duke.edu/dci or by check to Duke Cancer Institute Office of Development, 300 W. Morgan Street, Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701.
Remembrances and online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Sept. 17, 2019