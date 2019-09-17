Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Dudley "Bobby" Mathis III. View Sign Service Information Pugh Funeral Home Chapel in Asheboro 437 Sunset Ave. Asheboro , NC 27203 (336)-625-2171 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Dudley "Bobby" Mathis, III



SEAGROVE - Robert Dudley "Bobby" Mathis, III, age 58, of Seagrove died Sunday, September 15, 2019.



Mr. Mathis was born April 24, 1961 at Edenton, NC to Robert and Lila Mathis, Jr. He was a member of Lomax Memorial Baptist Church and a heavy equipment operator for D. R. Reynolds Company, Inc. in Star. Bobby was a gentle giant who was a caring and giving person and was always willing to help others. He had a passion for guns and received his Associate Degree in Gunsmithing from Montgomery Community College. He also enjoyed Harley motorcycles.



He is survived by his wife, Brenda Dunford Mathis; son, David G. Dunford and wife Megan of Camden, NC; grandchildren, Madison Keffer, Zoe Dunford; sisters, Yvonne Ricks and husband Rusty of Cary, NC, Wanda Mathis of Elizabeth City, NC; brother, Jerry Mathis and wife Nancy of Canton, GA; nieces, Rebecca Mattingly and husband Josh and their son Ben, Lindsey Cole and her children Raleigh and Liberty.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Pugh Funeral Home Chapel, 437 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro with Rev. Hawk Owens and David Dunford officiating. The family will receive friends following the funeral service and other times at his home.



The family would like to thank Danny Reynolds of D. R. Reynolds Company for his friendship and ongoing support during Bobby's illness. Also the staff of Hospice of Randolph County for their care and compassion.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Robert Mathis to the Duke Cancer Institute Center for Prostate and Urologic Cancers. Donations may be made online at



Remembrances and online condolences may be made at



As published in The Daily Advance

Robert Dudley "Bobby" Mathis, IIISEAGROVE - Robert Dudley "Bobby" Mathis, III, age 58, of Seagrove died Sunday, September 15, 2019.Mr. Mathis was born April 24, 1961 at Edenton, NC to Robert and Lila Mathis, Jr. He was a member of Lomax Memorial Baptist Church and a heavy equipment operator for D. R. Reynolds Company, Inc. in Star. Bobby was a gentle giant who was a caring and giving person and was always willing to help others. He had a passion for guns and received his Associate Degree in Gunsmithing from Montgomery Community College. He also enjoyed Harley motorcycles.He is survived by his wife, Brenda Dunford Mathis; son, David G. Dunford and wife Megan of Camden, NC; grandchildren, Madison Keffer, Zoe Dunford; sisters, Yvonne Ricks and husband Rusty of Cary, NC, Wanda Mathis of Elizabeth City, NC; brother, Jerry Mathis and wife Nancy of Canton, GA; nieces, Rebecca Mattingly and husband Josh and their son Ben, Lindsey Cole and her children Raleigh and Liberty.Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Pugh Funeral Home Chapel, 437 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro with Rev. Hawk Owens and David Dunford officiating. The family will receive friends following the funeral service and other times at his home.The family would like to thank Danny Reynolds of D. R. Reynolds Company for his friendship and ongoing support during Bobby's illness. Also the staff of Hospice of Randolph County for their care and compassion.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Robert Mathis to the Duke Cancer Institute Center for Prostate and Urologic Cancers. Donations may be made online at www.gifts.duke.edu/dci or by check to Duke Cancer Institute Office of Development, 300 W. Morgan Street, Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701.Remembrances and online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on Sept. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close