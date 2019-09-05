Robert Edward McCoy
ONANCOCK - Robert Edward "Bob" McCoy, age 72, of Onancock, Virginia, died Friday, August 30, 2019 in his home Cedar Creek Manor. He was born in Baltimore, MD on January 1, 1947 to the late Elmer "Leo" McCoy and Margaret Keller McCoy.
He retired from Panorama Printing Co., Inc. in January 1998 after 31 years of service as the sales manager for the New York Times account.
He is survived by his lifelong companion, Benjamine O. Bateman, Jr., of forty-five years; a sister, Mary Therisa Holt (Jack Wesley, Jr) of Ocean City, MD; a brother, John Carroll McCoy of Rehoboth, DE; and a sister-in-law, Judy Suzanne Fairall McCoy of Linthicum Heights, MD. He was predeceased by a brother, Elmer Davis McCoy of Baltimore, MD.
At the request of the deceased, burial was private. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Sept. 5, 2019