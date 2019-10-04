Robert G. Sawyer
HERTFORD - Robert Gerald Sawyer, 73, of 274 Body Road, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in his home.
Mr. Sawyer was born in Camden County on February 28, 1946, and was the son of the late Talmon Berry Sawyer and Rosalie Ballance Hardy. A retired truck driver with Quality Seafood, he was a member of Bak-N-Tyme Cruzers and enjoyed collecting antique cars as well as going to different antique car shows with family and friends. Other enjoyments including spending time at Dixieland Speedway and watching dirt track racing with Club 21 Racing Team, riding the roads in his "big rig truck" or on his motorcycle, and sharing stories with those dear to him. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are his wife, Lynda K. Sawyer; two daughters, Rosa Forbes (Shelton Goodwin) of Hertford and Karin Ventura (Johnny) of Elizabeth City; two sons, Ronald Hite, Jr. (LeAnna Gilbert) of Hertford and Steven Beals (Michelle Monds) of Elizabeth City; a sister, Kathy Darlene Sawyer of Hertford; a brother, Donnie Sawyer (Connie) of Elizabeth City; nine grandchildren, Christopher and Nicolas Forbes, both of Hertford, Taylor Ventura of Wilmington, Zach Ventura of Elizabeth City, Brandi Lavoie (Danny) of Elizabeth City, Ashlay Barclift of Hertford, Ronald Hite, III (Michelle) of Ahoskie, C.J. Hite, and Alexis Beals, both of Elizabeth City; two great-grandchildren; and extended family members, Brenda Forbes, Tina Bundy, Jay Bland (Christie), and Edward Forbes.
Friends may join the family for a Celebration of Life on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 930B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
As published in The Daily Advance
