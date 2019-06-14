Robert Henry Gregory
MOYOCK - Robert Henry Gregory, age 79, of Moyock, NC passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Born in Poplar Branch, NC on January 27, 1940, he was the son of the late Winfred St. Clair Gregory and Bertha Mae Barco Gregory and was the husband of Josephine Whitehurst Gregory of the home. Before retiring, he worked as a mechanic and supervisor for an Industrial Air Conditioning business.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Robert Scott Gregory, John Winfred Gregory, and Randall Wade Gregory (Michelle); five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a sister, Susie Spruill (Booty); and many loving nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on June 22, 2019 at Moyock Baptist Church, 123 Oak St., Moyock, NC 27958, officiated by Rev. Vic Ramsey. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local Hospice or the V Foundation. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Gregory family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
