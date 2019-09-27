Robert Lee Glasper, Sr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Robert Lee Glasper, Sr., 93, of Elizabeth City, NC, entered into the Heavenly Gates Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg, VA.
Mr. Glasper was born May 22, 1926. He was the son of the late Mrs. Frances and Mr. Willie Glasper, Sr.
Mr. Glasper was an Army Veteran, retiree of Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, VA and a long-time life member over 60 years of Linton J. Sutton Post 223 American Legion.
Mr. Glasper was the father of seven children. Two children preceded him to the grave, the late Margaret Glasper and Lowry Glasper Whidbee.
He is survived by 3 daughters, Sarah G. Wiggins, Hilda Glasper-Dawson, both of Elizabeth City, NC, and Evangelist Juanita G. Taylor of Belhaven, NC; 2 sons, Robert Glasper, Jr. (Billy) of Hopewell, VA and Tommy Glasper (Kathy) of Elizabeth City, NC; mother of his children, Ruth Sylvester Glasper; one sister, Mary John Glasper; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephew, cousins and other relatives and friends.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, September, 28, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the New Oak Grove Cemetery, 1609 Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, NC.
Walson Funeral Home, 723 Parsonage Street, Elizabeth City in charge of arrangements. As published in The Daily Advance
