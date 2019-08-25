Robert O. Evans, Sr.
EDENTON - Robert Oliver Evans, Sr., 92, a longtime resident and retired farmer in Chowan County, died Friday, August 23, 2019.
Born in Perquimans County on January 11, 1927, he was the son of the late Winborne Speight and Mary Long Evans. A graduate of Perquimans County High School, he married Mary Bunch Evans, his devoted wife and soulmate for 69 years. An Army veteran of the Korean War, he served our country from 1955-57. A member of the Edward G. Bond Post #40 of The American Legion, he also was a faithful member of Macedonia Baptist Church for 66 years, serving as a Sunday School Director, Sunday School Teacher, Trustee, Deacon, and singing in the Adult Choir. Community involvement included service on the Chowan Produce Cooperative and the Bennett's Mill Pond Planning and Restoration Committee. After retirement, he was an avid gardener distributing produce to Farmer's Foods, local restaurants in Edenton, and to many friends and neighbors throughout the community.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Della Evans Nowell; and by his brothers, Vivian, Lloyd, and Roy Evans.
Surviving are his wife, Mary; a son, Dr. Robert O. Evans, Jr. (Selena Shaw) of Raleigh; and three daughters, Connie Evans Morris (Dave) of Greenville, Charlene Evans (Roy Lassiter) of Plymouth, and Emily Evans of Wilmington. Robert and Mary were blessed with two grandchildren, Jonathan Morris of Wilmington and Mary Margaret Morris of Chicago, IL; and three step-grandchildren, Meredith Shaw (Bradon Childs), Jennifer Shaw, and Reid Lassiter. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, August 26th, at 2:00 p.m. in Macedonia Baptist Church and will be conducted by the Rev. Chris Gravning, the Rev. Bob Young, and Dr. Dallas Stallings. Friends may join the family during a reception in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service on Monday, and all other times at the residence. A private burial will be in the family plot at Cedarwood Cemetery in Hertford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Building Fund of Macedonia Baptist Church, P.O. Box 18, Edenton, NC 27932.
Arrangements are being handled by Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 25, 2019