Rodney Trueblood
ELIZABETH CITY - Elvin Rodney Trueblood, age 89, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. A native of Pasquotank County, he was born September 20, 1930 to the late Marvin E. Trueblood and Mamie Anderson Trueblood and was married to the late Janet Ferrell Trueblood. He was an accountant, retired from the USCG Elizabeth City Aircraft Repair and Supply Center. He was a member and past president of the Elizabeth City Cosmopolitan Club and was named Cosmo of the Year in 1998. Rodney was a superb musician, well-known and admired for his extraordinary skill on the organ, especially the pipe organ. He served as organist in several local churches and provided the musical accompaniment to many milestones for individuals, families and organizations in our community.
Rodney is survived by his son, Jeffrey Randall Trueblood and wife Jane of Chesapeake, VA and a granddaughter, Nicole Avery and husband Scott of Richmond, VA.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at First Christian Church, officiated by Pastor Donald Waltz. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church, 800 Beech Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Trueblood family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Daily Advance on Dec. 13, 2019