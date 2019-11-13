Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rodney Wayne Jordan. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton 735 Virginia Road Edenton , NC 27932 (252)-482-9993 Funeral service 11:00 AM Miller Funeral Home & Crematory 735 Virginia Road Edenton , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary





ELIZABETH CITY - Rodney Wayne Jordan, 68, of Walker Avenue, and formerly of Tyner, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, in Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation.



Mr. Jordan was born in Chowan County on April 20, 1951, and was the son of Daisy Monds Jordan of Tyner and the late Wilbur Thomas Jordan. A retired funeral service licensee, he had been employed with the former Swindell Funeral Home and Cremation Services and more recently with Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers. In earlier years he had worked as a farmer. A member of Center Hill Baptist Church, in years past he had also enjoyed membership with Center Hill-Crossroads Vol. Fire Dept. A loving son, Rodney was a devoted husband to his wife of 25 years, Dale Quidley Jordan who cherished him as the love of her life, and was a dedicated father to his children.



In addition to his father, he was preceded in death his sister, Robin Jordan, and by a step-son, Billy Graham.



Surviving along with his mother and wife are his two daughters, Kristie Williams and husband, David, of Tyner and Mandy Reynolds and husband, Adam, of Hertford; a son, Tony Jordan and wife, Jennifer, of Tyner; a step-son, Jeff Graham and wife, Tracy, of Elizabeth City; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by the Rev. Don English. Burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery.



The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the staff of Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation for the excellent care provided Mr. Jordan during his time of need.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or online at .



Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting



As published in The Daily Advance

