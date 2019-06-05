The Daily Advance

Ronald McCoy Bogues Sr. (1952 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Praise the lord to MotherBoguesand family My heart is very..."
    - Frances Meadows
  • "To the family, you have our deepest sympathy doing this..."
    - Helen Aydlett-Brown
  • "SGO&O Charlotte and family,, May God bless you and your..."
    - Verginald Drumwright
  • "To my cousin Shirley and family we are sorry to hear about..."
    - The Nelson
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. May our Lord..."
    - Luther Hemby
Service Information
Rivers Community Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC
27909
(252)-338-5065
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Guiding Light Apostolic Church of Christ
Camden, NC
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rivers Community Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Obituary
Ronald McCoy Bogues, Sr.

CAMDEN - Minister Ronald McCoy Bogues, Sr. of Camden, NC entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Celebration of Life service will take place on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Guiding Light Apostolic Church of Christ, Camden, NC at 1:00 pm. Viewing will be held on Thursday from 4-8 pm with the family receiving friends from 5:00-6:30pm at the funeral home. At other times, the family will receive friends at 440 Ivy Neck Road, Camden, NC.

Minister Ronald leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Shirley M. Bogues; daughter, Nataya M. Harris, Virginia Beach, Va; two sons, Ronald McCoy Bogues, Jr.(Litora), Greensboro, NC and Shannon "Marlo" Bogues(Hecdris), San Antonio, Tx; mother, Pennie Bogues Bailey; siblings, Claude Bogues(Mary), Donald Bogues(Rose), Charlotte Evins(Dr. Kenneth), and Velma Hill(Jerry); six grandchildren; and a host of aunt, nieces, nephews, cousins and special relatives.

Beach Rivers Funeral Service is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Bogues family.

As published in The Daily Advance
