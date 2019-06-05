Ronald McCoy Bogues, Sr.
CAMDEN - Minister Ronald McCoy Bogues, Sr. of Camden, NC entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Celebration of Life service will take place on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Guiding Light Apostolic Church of Christ, Camden, NC at 1:00 pm. Viewing will be held on Thursday from 4-8 pm with the family receiving friends from 5:00-6:30pm at the funeral home. At other times, the family will receive friends at 440 Ivy Neck Road, Camden, NC.
Minister Ronald leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Shirley M. Bogues; daughter, Nataya M. Harris, Virginia Beach, Va; two sons, Ronald McCoy Bogues, Jr.(Litora), Greensboro, NC and Shannon "Marlo" Bogues(Hecdris), San Antonio, Tx; mother, Pennie Bogues Bailey; siblings, Claude Bogues(Mary), Donald Bogues(Rose), Charlotte Evins(Dr. Kenneth), and Velma Hill(Jerry); six grandchildren; and a host of aunt, nieces, nephews, cousins and special relatives.
Beach Rivers Funeral Service is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Bogues family.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on June 5, 2019