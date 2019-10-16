Ronald O'Keith Riddick
MOYOCK - SFC Ret. Ronald O'Keith Riddick, age 63 of Moyock, NC, departed from this earthly life on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at his residence.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 12:00 noon at New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Shiloh, NC. Interment with military rites will follow in the Riddick Family Cemetery. Viewing and Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The family will also receive friends at the home of the deceased, 2052 Caratoke Highway, Moyock, NC.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories: wife, Alfreda Riddick of the home; one daughter, Tashawnada Riddick of Charlotte, NC; four siblings, Brenda Saunders, Calvin Williams (Artice), Rev. Jeffrey Riddick (Verneice) and Londell Riddick; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com.
Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is honored to provide services to the Riddick family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 16, 2019