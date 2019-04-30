Rosa J. Perrington
EDENTON - Rosa Jethro Perrington, 79, of 114 Perry Road, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019, in her home.
Mrs. Perrington was born on January 15, 1940 in Chowan County and was the daughter of the late Roman and Addie Hudson Jethro. Retired from Zippo Corporation (butane lighters), in Bradford, PA, she was a member of Hertford Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Surviving are her daughter, Judith D. Gilman (Douglas) of Bradford, PA; two sons, Kenneth Lyons (Sandra Lane) of Edenton, and R.E. "Bob" Lyons (Debbie) of McKean, PA; three sisters, Geraldine Wilder and Sondria Mundt, both of Hertford, and Sherry Baker of Windsor; a brother, Delaney Jethro of Edenton; six grandchildren, Kent, Jennifer, Jonathan, Stephanie, Leslie, and Sabrina; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by The Rev. David Baker. Burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family Saturday in the funeral home the hour prior to services, and other times at the residence.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
