Roy Lee Moore
ELIZABETH CITY - Roy Lee Moore, 79 of Elizabeth City, NC transitioned from this life on Friday, June 28, 2019.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery. Viewing and Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. The family will receive friends at the home of the deceased 1213 Moseley Street, Elizabeth City.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories: loving wife, Yvonne B. Moore of the home; children, Roy Moore, Jr., (Veronica), Lennie Moore (Monica), Rosemary McPherson (Zebedee), William Bunch, Yvonne Felton (James), all of Elizabeth City, NC, Robin Pope (Ronnie) of Norfolk, VA, Mildred Felton (Lavelle) of Elizabeth City, NC and Kimberly Bynum (Robert) of Ft. Lee, VA; one brother, Isaiah Moore of Norfolk, Va; daughter-in-law, Catherine Bunch of Elizabeth City, NC; twenty-three grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com.
