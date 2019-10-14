Roy Woodley Cartwright
ELIZABETH CITY - Roy Woodley Cartwright, age 79, of Four Forks Road, Elizabeth City, NC died October 10, 2019 at his home. Born in Pasquotank County on February 18, 1940 to the late Dennis Leroy "Jake" Cartwright and Margaret LaSalle Simpson Cartwright, he was the husband of Sara Jane Cartwright of the residence. Roy worked as a foreman at the L. R. Foreman Lumber Company for 18 years and also worked for West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. He was a member of Halls Creek Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Bonnie Jane Jernigan (JJ) of Elizabeth City, NC; two sons, David Dailey Cartwright (Melissa) and Scott Willis Cartwright, both of Elizabeth City, NC; a brother, Dennis Leroy "Beaver" Cartwright of Elizabeth City, NC; and two grandchildren, Dylan and Drake Cartwright.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Cartwright family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 14, 2019