Rufus Mason Rouse

Service Information
Horton's Funeral Home & Cremations
141 Ocean Hwy S
Hertford, NC
27944
(252)-426-7378
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Paul AME Zion Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
999 Pender Road
Hertford, NC
Obituary
Rufus Mason Rouse

HERTFORD - Rufus Mason Rouse, 92 of Hertford,NC entered into eternal rest surrounded by his loved ones at his home on Monday, May 27, 2019. Celebration of life will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2pm at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 999 Pender Road Hertford, NC. A visitation will be Friday, May 31 at St. Paul AME Zion Church from 6 to 8 pm.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of 69 years, Lenora Billups Rouse; two daughters, Patricia Rouse and Anita Rouse Phillips(Wayne). One son, Keith Rouse, One sister, Harriet Rouse. 7 grandchildren, and 15 greatgrand children.

Hortons Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of the arrangements. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on May 30, 2019
