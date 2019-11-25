Russell Dewey Chappell, Sr.
TYNER - Russell Dewey Chappell, Sr., 88, of 346 Jordan Loop Road, died Friday, November 22, 2019 in Brian Center Health & Rehabilitation, Hertford.
Mr. Chappell was born in Chowan County on August 28, 1931, and was the son of the late George and Pearl Ward Chappell. Retired from the Ford Assembly Plant in Norfolk, Virginia, he was a veteran, having served in the US Navy, and was raised in the fellowship of Hunter's Fork Pentecostal Holiness Church. He was an avid outdoorsman, and loved to hunt and fish with his three sons and his lifelong friend, Johnny Long.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters and five brothers.
Surviving are his sons, Russell Chappell, Jr. (Vickie) of Hertford, Roger Chappell of New Hope, and Rodney Chappell (Michelle) of Mattamuskeet; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by the Rev. Ben Bunch. Friends may join the family in the funeral home the hour prior to services, or all other times at Russ and Vickie's home, 243 Riverwood Drive, Hertford.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Eastern NC Chapter of the , 5171 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612, or online at .
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. As published in The Daily Advance
