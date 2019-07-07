Ruth Ann Hale Hill
ELIZABETH CITY - Ruth Ann Hale Hill, age 76, of Planters Run, Elizabeth City, NC was promoted to glory on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at her home. Born in Besoco, WV on November 14, 1942 to the late James B. Hale and Ruby Alma Prince Hale, she was the wife of Jim Hill. She was a retired cashier for the Salvation Army Thrift Store and was a 50-year faithful member and servant of the Salvation Army. She enjoyed playing Bingo every Monday.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, April Griffin and her husband, Nate, of Elizabeth City, NC; sons, James Coyer of Charlotte, NC and Mike Beach of Williston, FL; sisters, Alma R. Fuller of Williston, FL and Juanita Moyer of Findley, OH; a brother, Jim Hale of Williston, FL; and five grandchildren, Kelsey and Katelyn Griffin of Elizabeth City, NC, Melaina, Michael and Dalton Beach all of Florida.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at The Salvation Army Church, 906 4th Street, Elizabeth City, NC officiated by Major Kenneth Clewis and Corp Sgt/Maj Terry Stone. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 7:00 ~ 8:30 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel, Church Street. The family will greet friends and relatives at the church immediately following the service. Entombment will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial gifts in the name of Ruth should be made to The Salvation Army, PO Box 1967, Elizabeth City, NC 27906-1967.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Hill family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
