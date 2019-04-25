Ruth Naomi Spence
ELIZABETH CITY - Ruth Naomi Spence, 83, died on Sunday, April 21, 2019.
A Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Timothy Stallings, Sr., eulogist and Pastor Joseph A. Turner, Sr. officiating. Visitation will be Friday, April 26, 2019 at Stallings Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m.
Naomi was a member of Memorial Missionary Baptist Church. She was on the usher board and park & recreation senior citizen. She was the daughter of the late James and Betty Spence.
She is survived by one son, Michael Holly; three sister-n-laws, Carrie Spence, Marion Spence, and Emma Spence; four grandchildren, Kadeem Holly, Imani Scott, Micah Holly, and Mellissiah Holly, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends. Family will be receiving family and friends at 401 Maryland Ave.
Arrangements by Stallings Funeral Home.
As published in The Daily Advance
