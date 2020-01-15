Ruth Price Burrows Sawyer
SHILOH - Ruth Price Burrows Sawyer, age 87, of Milltown Road, Shiloh, NC died Monday, January 13, 2020 at her home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on June 13, 1932 to the late Marcus Tuttle Price and Mary Elizabeth Winslow Price, she was the wife of Edward Lee Sawyer. She worked as a Traffic Analyst for the Hughes Aircraft Company in Fullerton, CA prior to retirement. She was a member of the Jamestowne Society and Family Research Society. She enjoyed gardening, reading, genealogy and exploring the Outer Banks since the 1930s.
She is survived by her son, Richard Price Burrows; grandchildren, Richard Stone Burrows, Nicholas Price Burrows and McKenna Liam Burrows; step children, Anita Sawyer Cuthrell and husband Mel, Lori Sawyer Klein and husband Mark and Mike Sawyer and Shani Wijay; and seven step grandchildren, Melody Cuthrell, Lane Leibrock, Claire Cuthrell, Gabriel and Hannah Moore and Evan and Brice Sawyer.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at New Hollywood Cemetery officiated by the Rev. Billy Royal.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Sawyer family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 15, 2020