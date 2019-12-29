Ruth White



ELIZABETH CITY - Ruth White, age 90, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday morning, December 25, 2019 at the Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center.



Life Celebration Services will take place on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Samuel Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church, Moyock, NC with Bishop Little Joe Powell, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A viewing and visitation will take place on Sunday at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.



"Ma Ruth" will be sorely missed and she leaves to cherish her legacy: one son, Willie M. White (Mary) of Elizabeth City, NC; one special son, Victor E. White, Sr.; one special daughter and son, Anthony and O'Keithia Wills; nine grandchildren; one brother, Lee Otis Brooks of Elizabeth City, NC; two sisters, Edith Woodley of Elizabeth City, NC and Pecolia Harris (Jollipher) of Camden, NC; and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Arrangements are by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations. As published in The Daily Advance

