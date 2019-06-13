Ryan Wayne Hall



ELIZABETH CITY - Ryan Wayne Hall, 22 of Elizabeth City, NC, transitioned on Friday, June 7, 2019.



Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Pasquotank County High School Gymnasium with Pastor Stanford Jones officiating. Interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Viewing and Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 7:00 pm until 9:00 pm. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5:30 pm until 7:30 pm at The Shepherds Inn, 304 East Fearing Street, Elizabeth City, NC.



Ryan leaves to cherish his memories: loving parents, Randall and Sandra Hall of Elizabeth City, NC; brother, Brian C. Hall of Camden, NC; grandmother, Bernice Freshwater, of Elizabeth City, NC; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



Final Care and Compassionate Services are being provided by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, Elizabeth City. As published in The Daily Advance

