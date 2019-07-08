Sallie R. Lohman
CHESAPEAKE, VA - Sallie Mae Russell Lohman, 95, of Cherry Lane, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Dominion Village at Chesapeake.
Mrs. Lohman was born in Gates County, NC on March 10, 1924, and was the daughter of the late Clyde Frank and Jennie Leigh Overman Russell. A retired supervisor after 35 years of employment with Norfolk Naval Shipyard, she was a member of Sandy Cross Baptist Church, The International Training and Communications Association, and had formerly been active in the Toastmistress Club, the Women of The Moose, and the Harbour Point Cotillion Club. Mrs. Lohman lived life, loved to travel, and meet new people.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Southgate Leigh Lohman, Jr.; and a brother, Forrest Clyde Russell.
Surviving are her step-daughter, Sherry Lynn Price of Shelby Township, Michigan; a sister, Doris R. Parker of Portsmouth, VA; a brother, J. Frank Russell of Sunbury; a niece, and six nephews.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. in Sandy Cross Baptist Church and will be conducted by Pastor Gary Nistler. A private burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may join the family in the social hall immediately following the service, or all other times at Frank and Joan Russell's home, 550 Acorn Hill Road, Sunbury.
Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is handling arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com As published in The Daily Advance
