ELIZABETH CITY - Sammie "Junior" Brickhouse, 78, of Elizabeth City, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City.



Mr. Brickhouse was born in Pasquotank County on July 15, 1941, and was the son of the late Sammie and Clisty Basnight Brickhouse. A truck driver, he retired from Mrs. Allison's Cookie Company in Plant City, FL, and had also worked as an electrician and a carpenter. He attended and enjoyed fellowship with First Baptist Church of Elizabeth City. A veteran, he had served in the Navy during the Vietnam War.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ollie Gray Brickhouse; two brothers, Floyd Sr. and Ray Brickhouse; a sister-in-law, Rebecca Brickhouse; a brother-in-law, Glenn Davis; and by an infant daughter.



Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Louise Brickhouse; three daughters, Deborah Brickhouse of Nags Head, Wendy Jefferson of Suffolk, VA, and Denise Garrett and husband, David, of Hertford; three sons, Michael Brickhouse of Kill Devil Hills, Daniel Brickhouse and wife, Rhonda, of Elizabeth City, and Darrell Brickhouse and wife, Dawn, of Kill Devil Hills; two sisters, Winnie Bundy and her husband, John, and Audrey Davis, all of Elizabeth City; a brother, David Brickhouse of Florida; a sister-in-law, Marie Brickhouse of Elizabeth City; 14 grandchildren, Tiffany Brickhouse, Amy Wooldridge, Eddie, Travis and Jessica Jefferson, Tabitha Bradley, Amanda Brickhouse, Brian Wooldridge, Logan and Alex Prior, Tyler and Blaine Brickhouse, Faith Michael, and Lyla Garrett; 12 great-grandchildren; and other extended family members.



A memorial service will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in First Baptist Church of Elizabeth City, and will be conducted by The Rev. Dr. Paul Batson. Friends may join the family in the church parlor immediately following the service, and all other times at the home of Janice and James Craig, 100 Pine Lake Drive, Elizabeth City.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Missions Fund of First Baptist Church, 300 West Main Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909, or to a .



Online condolences may be made by visiting



