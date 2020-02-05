Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara H. White. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Memorial service 11:00 AM The First Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Sara H. White



ELIZABETH CITY - Sara Eleanor Holcomb White, 89, of Rochelle Drive, Elizabeth City, NC died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Sentara Albemarle Hospital. She was born in Elkin, NC to the late Hugh B. Holcomb, Sr. and Sadie Ashby Holcomb and was the widow of Gerald Franklin White, Sr. She was a member of The First Baptist Church, a former High School English Teacher in Reidsville and Elizabeth City. She graduated St. Mary's Junior College in 1950 and Wake Forest College in 1953 with a B.A. in English. Sara was an excellent cook and bridge player, a Girl Scout Troop Leader, and she loved dogs and cats.



She is survived by a daughter, Mary Franklin White Church and husband Gari; two sons, Gerald F. White, Jr. and H. Bryan White; three grandchildren, Sara Cole and husband Travis, Susan Andrews and husband Kenny, and Garitt Church and wife Marlee; and seven great grandchildren, Rylie Autumn Cole, Hannah Belle Cole, Logan Austin Cole, Camden Randall Cole, Mathew Connor Andrews, Chadwick Alan Andrews, and Mary Kathleen Andrews.



A sincere thank you to the Sara H. White Caregiver Team: Janice L. Dance, Carolyn D. Spruill. Dorothy C. Simpson, Gloria M. Kelson, Holly A. Ratliff, Margie L. Minor, Sheryl D. Godwin, LaShonda R. Dance, and all other caregivers who worked with the team.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at The First Baptist Church with the Rev. Paul Batson officiating. The family will receive friends immediately after the service at the church. Memorial donations may be made to The First Baptist Church, 300 West Main Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.



Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the White family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting



As published in The Daily Advance

