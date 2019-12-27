Sarah Eason
ELIZABETH CITY - Celebration of life for Sarah Eason, 79, will be Saturday December 28, 2019 at 12 noon at Riddick Grove Baptist Church. Pastor Millie Jordan, officiating. Visitation will be Friday December 27, 2019 at Stallings Memorial Chapel from 5 to 7 p.m. She was married to her loving husband for 64 years. She was member of Riddick Grove Baptist Church and was a member of the Celeial choir. She loved to write poems and she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her father, John Overton; and mother, Cladie Winslow. She is survived by her husband, Louis Eason, Sr.; daughter, Sarah Williams (Quenton); three sons, Louis Eason (Julie), Weldon Eason, and William Eason; three sisters, Ethel Boone (Isiah), Thelma Ward, (Ronnie), and Velma Boone (Thomas); one brother, Melvin Wilson (Delores); nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; 17 nieces, and 16 great nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Stallings Funeral Home.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Dec. 27, 2019