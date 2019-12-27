The Daily Advance

Sarah Eason

Service Information
Stallings Funeral Homes, Inc. - Elizabeth City
401 S. Dyer St.
Elizabeth City, NC
27909
(252)-338-6575
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stallings Memorial Chapel
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Riddick Grove Baptist Church
Obituary
Sarah Eason

ELIZABETH CITY - Celebration of life for Sarah Eason, 79, will be Saturday December 28, 2019 at 12 noon at Riddick Grove Baptist Church. Pastor Millie Jordan, officiating. Visitation will be Friday December 27, 2019 at Stallings Memorial Chapel from 5 to 7 p.m. She was married to her loving husband for 64 years. She was member of Riddick Grove Baptist Church and was a member of the Celeial choir. She loved to write poems and she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her father, John Overton; and mother, Cladie Winslow. She is survived by her husband, Louis Eason, Sr.; daughter, Sarah Williams (Quenton); three sons, Louis Eason (Julie), Weldon Eason, and William Eason; three sisters, Ethel Boone (Isiah), Thelma Ward, (Ronnie), and Velma Boone (Thomas); one brother, Melvin Wilson (Delores); nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; 17 nieces, and 16 great nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Stallings Funeral Home.

As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Dec. 27, 2019
