Saundra Rita Winslow
HERTFORD - Saundra Rita Winslow, 70 of Hertford, NC, transitioned from this life on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Melton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Winfall, NC with Rev. Vernell Felton White, officiating. She will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in a Riddick Grove Church Cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her memories: loving mother, Blanche N. Deans, of Hertford, NC; one brother, Floyd M. Winslow (Floria) of Lugoff, SC; two nieces, Rhonda Winslow of Jamaica, NY and a Shannon Richardson (Marvin) of Hertford, NC; two nephews, Eric Winslow of Brooklyn, NY and Earl Winslow of Virginia Beach, VA; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is honored to provide professional services to the Winslow and connected families.
James Edward Spellman, 68 of Brooklyn, NY, died on July 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel. Viewing will be one hour prior. Arrangements by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
